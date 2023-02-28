February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 1,200 traffic violations recorded in last four days

By Marko Ljubicic00
Police

A total of 1,349 traffic violations were recorded between February 24 and 28, the police said on Tuesday.

Of the registered offences, 738 were for driving above the speed limit, 99 for drink driving, 86 for driving without a valid licence, 68 for traffic sign violations and 42 for driving without a valid MOT certificate.

A further 128 motorists were reprimanded for driving without wearing a seatbelt or using their mobile phones while driving.

An additional 188 tickets were given for various other traffic offences.

Related Posts

February rainfall 75 per cent of average

Marko Ljubicic

Arrest after pit bull knifed to death

Gina Agapiou

People smuggler jailed for 18 months

Andria Kades

Doctor publishes further photo, accuses hospitals of negligence

Gina Agapiou

Bird trapping with nets falls by almost a half

Andria Kades

New president sworn in, pledges to make people’s lives better (update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign