Tributes, debut performance and returning quartets this week at Sarah’s Jazz Club

The first week of March brings with it a touch of alternative performances at Nicosia’s popular jazz bar. Beyond the live music nights audiences are used to, Sarah’s Jazz Club will welcome more musicians to its stage paying tribute to jazz legends and also introducing new bands and original electronic jazz.
A tribute to American jazz tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson will kick off this week’s performances. Established local jazz musicians will return to Sarah’s once again on Thursday (Charis Ioannou on saxophone, Antreas Yerolatsitis on guitar, Christos Yerolatsitis on organ and Marios Spyrou on drums) to celebrate the great American saxophonist. Henderson’s musical career spanned more than four decades, during which he played with some of the most iconic American players of his day and recorded for several prominent labels.
This tribute project will take audiences on a journey through the various musical styles that Henderson was known for, from his hard bop era to the modal compositions and colourful ballads that captured his unique sound.
The debut performance of Mighty Sugarcane will continue on Friday, presenting original electronic jazz. Marios Takoushis, Cahit Kutrafali and Stelios Xydias will take the floor, accompanied by Ezgi Akgurgen on vocals. The trio’s debut album, released in 2019, received the highest praise for its raw mix of heart-pumping beats while their deep basslines and fiery grooves are sure to leave audiences wanting more.
Then on Saturday one of the island’s most accomplished and well-loved jazz singers, Ioanna Troullidou will bring her quartet for a night of smooth jazz and soulful tunes. The quartet, comprised of Troullidou, Marios Toumbas, Irenaeos Koullouras and Stelios Xydia will perform songs from the jazz standards repertoire as well as some original songs by Troullidou to wrap up the weekend.
