Mercedes racer George Russell is confident he can fight for the win in every race going forward after a resounding return to form with victory in Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Briton capped what he called the most “dominant weekend I’ve had in my career”, having achieved a ‘grand slam’ in Baku, starting from pole, leading every lap, setting the fastest lap and finishing off with a win.

“I think I never lost that faith in myself,” said Russell, who kept a charging Max Verstappen at bay for much of the race’s closing stages.

His form around a layout that rewards confidence but is known for catching drivers out stands in stark contrast to struggles earlier in a season that saw him eclipsed by 20-year-old championship-leading teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian has scored eight wins to Russell’s three, but Russell said work he put in to adapt his driving style to the 2026 cars over the sport’s summer break had been key to his return to form.

“Even through the tough moments I knew there was a reason why I was off the pace,” he said.

“You know, it’s been four races since the break. I’ve been on the front row in three of them, three podiums from the four races. I feel I can fight for victory week-in, week-out now.”

Antonelli, however, said he had his worst weekend of the season. He started 16th after crashing out of qualifying and finished fifth in the race.

That allowed Russell to narrow the gap to Antonelli at the head of the standings from 81 points to 66.

Russell said his focus was on winning every race and he wasn’t thinking of the title.

“If the season were to have started today, or since the summer break, I feel very much I would have been able to fight,” he added.

“Now I’ve got this big deficit. So I’m not chasing that. I’m chasing to win every race, and what will be, will be.”