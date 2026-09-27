A man was rescued from an overturned car following a traffic accident on the Limassol-Nicosia highway on Saturday, the fire service said.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the accident occurred on the bypass near the Troodos roundabout, in the direction of Nicosia.

The car veered off course, struck a barrier and overturned before coming to a standstill on the road.

Firefighters managed to free the man from the vehicle, with assistance from the ambulance service.

He was subsequently handed over to paramedics and taken to the accident and emergency department of Limassol general hospital.

Kettis said the fire service responded to 36 incidents over the previous 24 hours, including 18 fires, 14 special service calls and four false alarms.