Five people were arrested for various offences during overnight police operations across the island, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made for offences including public insult and refusing to provide personal details, driving under the influence of drugs, being drunk and disorderly, malicious damage, common assault and drug possession.

As part of the operations, police stopped and checked 885 drivers and 397 passengers, while 62 premises were inspected, resulting in 10 reports.

Traffic checks resulted in 309 fines and a further 10 cases under investigation. Of the fines issued, 99 were for speeding, while eight vehicles were impounded.

Police also carried out 391 breathalyser tests, resulting in 22 reports, while one preliminary drug test returned a positive result.