A minute with Soteris Yerosimou AKA Origuy Upcycled artist

Where do you live?

I live in Manchester with my pencils, brushes and paintings

What did you have for breakfast?

A bowl of oats with cinnamon, apple, and almonds along with two boiled eggs

Describe your perfect day

A great day would be my first day in a different country; exploring the city’s sights, visiting inspirational art galleries, and meeting the people’s culture through the traditional cuisine.

Best book ever read?

Shall we talk about movies?! Haha! Not the best book reader, but you might see me with a Landscape Architecture booklet, learning more about my discipline.

Best childhood memory?

Difficult to choose one, but the happiest one would be spending most of the time at the local park. I am grateful to have a beautiful childhood, enjoying the little things in life with my family and friends.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs! If you seen a guy carrying four boxes of 45 eggs, then that’s me!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I can’t stop listening to Aphrodite by Evangelia. I can’t get enough of the ethnic pop vibes that she serves!

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal would be a monkey. Positive, cordial, independent animals loving to tease and being playful.

What are you most proud of?

Currently, I am most proud of being selected to design an art installation for the world’s first Eurovision Museum at Húsavík, Iceland. It made me realised how important it is to do what we love the most, be optimistic and never giving up on our dreams!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A magical scene that mesmerised me was Rebecca Ferguson’s performance in The Greatest Showman singing the song Never Enough. The reason? Non-stop shivers!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would love to go for a dinner with Banksy

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

My time machine would take me back to the Renaissance period, in 1507 to visit the workshop of the great Leonardo Da Vinci in Florence

What is your greatest fear?

Not having enough eggs!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Life is in your hands, make the most of it!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Skipping the dessert at our first dinner

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would fly back to Cyprus, to hug my family and friends, and die happily!