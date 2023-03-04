March 4, 2023

Nicosia business association wants to boost ties with France

medef paris
MEDEF Paris headquarters

On Friday, the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) announced that its director Socratis Heracleous met with his French counterpart, the director general of MEDEF Paris, Marie-Sophie Ngo Ky Claverie, as well as MEDEF Paris president Charles Znaty.

The Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) is the largest employer federation in France, with more than 750,000 member firms, 90 per cent of them being small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with fewer than 50 employees.

In addition, MEDEF is involved with lobbying at the local, regional, national, and EU-wide levels.

According to the announcement, the meeting took place in the French capital and sought to further strengthen the ties between the two chambers.

At the same time, the meeting involved a discussion on possible cooperation initiatives across a number of fields, including commerce, industry, services, and tourism.

The two chambers’ representatives also touched on the exchange of best practices and useful information, while the participation in events held by the two organisations was also discussed.

All of the above points will be made formal in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which is scheduled to be signed in June 2023.

“The Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to be in touch with its international counterparts in order to solidify partnerships and avenues of collaboration, as well as to create new development prospects for its members,” the chamber concluded in its statement.

