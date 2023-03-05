March 5, 2023

Domestic worker bound and gagged in Polis Chrysochous robbery

A 30-year-old domestic worker was tied up and gagged by robbers who broke into the home she worked at and stole €60, police said on Sunday.

The case came to light after the pensioner couple she worked for in Polis Chrysochous went away for a one-week vacation out of the country.

Upon their return on Saturday morning, they found the 30-year bound to a chair and gagged with a cloth.

Police was immediately alerted and she told officers that at around 7:30am two strangers came in through an open window into the house. Their faces were covered and they wore gloves. They demanded she give them all the money in the home, she claimed.

The 30-year-old responded that she had no money and after they scoured through the home, they found €60 and left her tied up.

Police said they had photographed the scene and a pathologist had arrived to the scene to examine the 30-year-old woman, who has redness on her wrists.

Officers are also examining CCTV footage and will interrogate individuals linked to her circle.

