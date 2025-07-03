CTC Automotive has opened a new innovative Hilti tools store in Larnaca. The latest outlet represents a significant milestone in Hilti’s expansion across the country, providing immediate, quality service to construction industry professionals.

The Hilti store is located at 20 Eleftherias Street, Aradippou, easily accessible to customers and featuring a complete range of Hilti tools, with corresponding technical and consultancy support.

The store opening was attended by construction and mechanical engineering professionals, associates and members of the Hilti team. Visitors had the opportunity of taking a close look at innovative Hilti tools and benefitting from exclusive offers.

“We are particularly delighted to bring Hilti even closer to our customers, this time in Larnaca,” said Stephanos Champiaourides, General Manager of Hilti Cyprus. “The new Hilti store is proof of our steadfast investment in the local market and our commitment to providing high-level service to our customers.”

Hilti is represented in Cyprus by CTC Automotive, with stores in Nicosia, Limassol and, now, Larnaca.