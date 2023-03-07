March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Changes set to be made to twice-yearly exams

By Nick Theodoulou00

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday conceded that changes must be made to the twice-yearly exam programme as it has failed in achieving its stated goals.

“The twice-yearly exam programme was introduced to help reduce learning stress, to improve outcomes and some other goals… [but] from the first evaluation that has been done, it is a fact that they did not achieve their goals,” he told reporters.

The president then explained that a more holistic review must take place although there are constraints: the upcoming second set of exams can’t be scrapped, as that would mean two different systems during one academic year.

“Therefore, the direction in which we’re headed towards, after having spoken with Akel’s general secretary Stefanos Stefanou and the education minister, is to look at how we can reduce the weight of the twice-yearly exams in the overall grading evaluation,” Christodoulides said.

He added that that under the current conditions this appears to be the only temporary solution available, stating that the education minister will act within that framework.

The twice-yearly exams, introduced under the term of former Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou, has proved highly controversial.

Prodromou repeatedly defended the move.

Left-wing Akel has consistently called for its abolition, as have teachers, student groups and parents.

Related Posts

President has specific people in mind for EU Cyprus problem role

Andria Kades

Refugee estate title deeds should be given ‘as soon as possible’

Nikolaos Prakas

The secret weapon of Cyprus sport

Paul Lambis

GAIN Venture Studios lead investor in startup Snap

Panis Pieri

29 stopped at Paphos airport this year with false ID

Jonathan Shkurko

SkillsCyprus contest to be help on March 23

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign