March 7, 2023

Man hospitalised after falling from moving car on highway

By Nick Theodoulou011
A young British man appears to have fallen out of a moving car on the Paphos-Limassol highway and is now receiving treatment at Limassol general hospital for “serious injuries”.

It is understood the victim sustained head injuries.

The incident occurred near the Petra tou Romiou site and police are at the scene to ascertain exactly what happened.

Paphos police chief Nikos Tsappis told the Cyprus News Agency that further details are not immediately available but investigations are ongoing.

He added that the road towards Limassol by the Aphrodite Hills exit is now closed, with police advising drivers to instead use the old Paphos-Limassol road.

