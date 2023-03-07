March 7, 2023

Police announce increased security around House speaker

By Iole Damaskinos068
annita
House Speaker Annita Demetriou

Adoption of increased security around House Speaker Annita Demetriou and some of her family members, has nothing to do with her having filed a police report of fake news, police announced on Tuesday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, police spokesman, Christos Andreou, clarified that the announcement by police of increased security was made precisely to avoid public conflation of the two.

Andreou said he was not in in a position to provide further details on either matter at this time.

Police meanwhile are investigating the House speaker’s formal complaint of what she called a mud-slinging operation via a social media post, against her and her family.

Andreou said the post had been made anonymously and the cybercrime unit is looking into uncovering the identity of the person behind the name tag.

“At some point, patience runs out. For a while now there has been an ongoing mudslinging operation targeting me and my family. The scenarios created and making the rounds are unbelievable,” Demetriou said on Monday.

