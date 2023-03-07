March 7, 2023

SkillsCyprus contest to be help on March 23

By Nikolaos Prakas049
The Cyprus productivity centre (Kepa) announced on Tuesday that they are organising the SkillsCyprus 2023 contest, for the end of March, where people will be able to showcase their work across a variety of technical sectors.

The contest will be weld on March 23, 2023, the centre said.

The 7th National Competition includes seven individual competitions in the specialties: Food prep, plumbers, refrigeration technicians, automotive mechanics, welders, aestheticians and drywall builders (plasterboard).

The competition will start at 8.30am and attendees will be able to watch people ages 17-25 take part in the challenge.

The winners of five of the above competitions, plus the profession of cook for which the competition has already been held, will represent Cyprus at the next European Skills Competition EuroSkills 2023, which will be held in Gdansk, Poland from September 5-9, 2023.

