March 8, 2023

Man dies after being crushed by tractor

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 51-year-old man in Lania, Limassol died on Wednesday night after his tractor overturned while working in his field, the police said.

According to police, the man was working in his field, when the tractor fell over and crushed him.

The fire service was called to the scene to rescue the man.

After being freed from under the tractor, and ambulance took him to Limassol General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

