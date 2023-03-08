March 8, 2023

Paphos mayor reportedly running as Disy deputy leader

By Andria Kades098
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

Reports on Wednesday were circulating that Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos will be running as Disy’s deputy party leader.

The elections for party leader are set to take place this Saturday while the elections for all other posts will take place on May 6 and 7.

In a text message circulated to Disy members from Phedonos according to reports, the mayor said he would be seeking the post of deputy party leader.

“Policy with honesty and concrete action.”

