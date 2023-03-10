March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Driver jailed for four months

By Jean Christou00
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Paphos district court has handed down a three-month jail sentence to a 50-year-old man for drink driving. He will also serve a one-month sentence on top for a previous offence for which the court had shown some leniency.

The man was found positive for drunk driving during a recent traffic check and his car did not carry any insurance.

The decision to hand down jail time was also connected to the fact that he had his licence removed by the court for prior traffic violations.

For the previous offence, the Paphos court had given him a one-month suspended sentence. Due to the repeat offence, the suspended sentence was reactivated and he will actually serve four months.

The three-month sentence and the one-month sentence will not run concurrently.

