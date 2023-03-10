Voyage Onirique exhibition opens in Limassol

An exhibition opening in Limassol falls within the programme of events of the month-long Francophonie 2023 activities held under the auspices of Alliance Francaise.
Titled Voyage Onirique, which loosely translates to a Dreamy Voyage, artist Andreas Morphis will present a new body of work on March 15 at Lumiere Contemporary Art Gallery. This will be the artist’s, second solo exhibition in Cyprus as he splits his time between his home country and France practicing his two great passions – architecture and painting.
Morphis’ creative work marks the intersection of dual worlds and analogies, as two cultures subconsciously stamp their mark on man and his work, as this interactive nature consciously and implicitly testifies to its dreamlike dimension. Instinctive and sensual, this new creation conveys the artist’s expressive gaze, penetrating directly into the interior of thought.
Through dreamlike mirroring games, his paintings portray faces as shattered memories of nostalgia, taking viewers into hidden representations of past techniques, traversing time in space, capturing light in colour, methodically pointing to the enigmatic psychic world of human nature.
Limassol-born Morphis studied architecture in southern France and now has his own studio in Paris. Architecture and painting work have led him to several signification commissions and projects such as the group exhibition Culture Chypriote au Coeur de l’Europe – Cypriot Culture in the Heart of Europe – at the Bansard Gallery in Paris in 2004 as part of Cyprus accession to the European Union as well as the 2007 Unesco exhibition in Paris.
In 2019 and 2020, Morphis was selected by the jury of the Société des Artistes Français to participate in the internationally renowned Art Capital exhibition organised annually since 1901 in the historic building of the Grand Palais in Paris. His works are today in private collections in France, Switzerland, Norway, Greece, Cyprus and the Nicosia State Gallery.
Voyage Onirique
Solo painting exhibition by Andreas Morphis. March 15. Lumiere Art Gallery, Limassol. 6.30pm. [email protected]. Tel: 25-344141