March 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Europe Greece World

Varoufakis attacked in Athens restaurant, suffers broken nose

By Staff Reporter00
Yanis Varoufakis

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was attacked outside a restaurant in Athens on Friday night, suffering a broken nose, cuts and bruises.

According to the Greek Reporter website, the attack that involved around five people, happened at 9.30pm in the Exarchia area of the city.

Varoufakis is the secretary of the MeRA 25 political party. He more well known as having been the Greek finance minister in 2015 during the wake of the 2013 financial crisis and led negotiations with Greece’s creditors during the government-debt crisis.

His attackers reportedly told Varoufakis “you’re not welcome here because you signed memoranda”.

According to CNA Varoufakis initially tried to reason with them but without success. He suffered a broken nose from being kicked in the face.

Exarchia, where the attack happened has a reputation for being a bastion of anarchists and radicals in Athens.

“Let today’s episode reflect on those who are purposefully peddling the false and slanderous narrative used by today’s thugs. We are not afraid, we do not shy away, we do not back down. In the dark, we answer with one word: MeRA,” said in a statement.

Both the government and opposition Syriza condemned the attack. “The attack on Mr Varoufakis is absolutely reprehensible and cannot be tolerated by our Republic. I wish him a speedy recovery and I am sure that the Greek police will make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a post.

“We roundly and categorically condemn the attack on MeRA 25 (party) secretary Mr. Y. Varoufakis,” said government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou on Twitter “Thuggery has no place in our democracy and violence in any form is not tolerated,”

 

Avatar photo

