March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Company fined for dangerous work place

By Nikolaos Prakas0126
accident 2

A construction company in the Famagusta area was fined thousands of euros on Monday over a failure to apply work safety measures, the labour inspection department said.

The company, Andreas Mamas Construction Ltd, has been fined €20,000 for failing to meet a number of safety requirements, which caused the serious injury of an employee.

The court decided that the company would have to pay the fine, after failing to provide a protective barrier for a multi-storey building the construction worker was working on, when he fell 10.9 metres.

The company was also found guilty of failing to inform the labour inspection department following the accident, which cost the worker three-days salary.

Also, the court fined an individual involved in the incident another €2,000 and gave him an eight-month prison sentence suspended for three years.

 

Related Posts

Proposal to ban gambling for those on low incomes

Elias Hazou

‘TRNC’ flag on show at Bahrain meeting

Nikolaos Prakas

Applause and flowers for new Disy leader

Andria Kades

‘New chapter’ in Athens-Nicosia relations as president visits Greece

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Portrait of Cyprus as a girl’

Alix Norman

Teaching union presents alternative to twice-yearly exams

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign