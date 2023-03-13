March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaFootballSportWorld

Liverpool star Salah’s villa in Cairo burgled

By Reuters News Service00
premier league liverpool v manchester united
Egypt captain Mo Salah is due to visit his home country next week

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s villa in Cairo was burgled while he was in England, local media reported.

TV receivers were stolen from inside the house and police investigations are ongoing. A security source told Egypt’s Shorouk newspaper on Sunday that no jewellery was taken.

No one was in the villa at the time of the incident.

Egypt captain Salah, 30, is due to visit his home country next week as he will lead the national team in a double-header against Malawi in African Nations Cup qualifying, a home game on March 24 and the away match four days later.

Salah last week became Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.

Related Posts

Real to take legal action against Barcelona for refereeing scandal

Reuters News Service

Xi could visit Putin, speak to Zelenskiy next week

Reuters News Service

Polls show Erdogan lags behind opposition ahead of May vote

Reuters News Service

Russian lawmaker introduces bill pushing back conscription age

Reuters News Service

Sunak rules out law change for return of Parthenon marbles

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign