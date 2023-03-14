March 14, 2023

Designing sounds at the museum

Does a museum create sounds? Can a melody be created through art exhibits? In a nutshell, this is what an upcoming workshop at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will creatively explore. As the foundation’s Moments at the Museum series of events continues, the workshop Designing Sounds at the Museum takes place. The two-day experiential educational workshop combines hands-on participation and a concert, on Saturday and Sunday.

What is hidden behind the mysterious symbols on the decoration of a vase and how do they turn into sounds? The workshop is led by Andria Nikodimou and Dr Andreas Papapetrou with the aim of getting to know the collections of the foundation’s museum. The collections are transformed into sound palettes and create graphic scores, through a creative and practical process, with which the participants will create their own musical work.

Starting from the exhibits of the museum collections (symbols of coins, designs of vases or even shapes of statues) and their particular history, participants will come into contact with the practice of preparing graphic scores and techniques of musical notation that combine images, symbols and verbal instructions. At the end of the experiential workshop participants will have created their own original works that will be performed by professional musicians, but also by the participants themselves (if they wish) in the final concert of the action, using musical instruments and other sound-making objects, with improvisational interpretation techniques.

 

Designing Sounds at the Museum

Workshop by Andria Nikodimou and Dr Andreas Papapetrou. March 18-19. Day 1: 10am-1pm. Day 2: 10am-12pm. Concert: 12pm-1pm. Free. Registrations at: 22-128175

