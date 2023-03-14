March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport minister visits search and rescue centre, promises continued support

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades at the search and rescue centre
Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said the government will continue to support the work of the search and rescue coordination centres (Ksed).

Vafeades made statements to the press after a visit to Ksed on Tuesday.

“I feel proud of the work done here,” he said. “Ksed’s operations not only play a vital role in Cyprus, they also highlight the country’s capabilities on a pan-European level.”

Vafeades also said that in 2022, the centre helped rescue 800 people, calling it “an incredible achievement.”

“Speaking on behalf of the government, we are committed to extend our support to Ksed, as all governments before us have done.”

The transport minister explained that, operationally, the centre is regulated by the defence ministry, but overall, it is under the transport ministry’s control.

“We are here to ensure that the management and staff continue the very serious work they are carrying out every day,” he said.

Asked whether eventual upgrades to the centre have been discussed, Vafeades said that ways to improve Ksed are constantly being discussed, but that nothing has been officially decided yet.

