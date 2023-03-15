Chrysalis Leap launches startup competition for tenth year running

The world’s largest green business ideas competition returns for the tenth consecutive year in Cyprus and invites students, start-ups, entrepreneurs and researchers to submit their cleantech business idea.

ClimateLaunchpad is back with its tenth edition and is seeking new talents in green technology and innovation. Anyone who dreams of starting their own business and wants to develop and grow their green idea into a viable and global business will have the opportunity to submit their idea by April 15.

ClimateLaunchpad is a programme by EIT Climate-KIC. EIT Climate-KIC is the EU’s main climate innovation initiative, which aims to highlight the best cleantech ideas across the globe.

It was founded in 2014, with only 11 countries participating, including Cyprus. This year the competition is open and available in more than 25 countries. Chrysalis LEAP, the first business idea accelerator, is the official organiser of EIT ClimateLaunchpad for Cyprus.

Through the last decade, the competition has evolved and is now been held entirely online.

The transition of the competition to an entirely online event, emphasizes, even more, the dedication of ClimateLaunchpad to tackling climate change, as it not only offers the tools and knowledge to young and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop their green idea, but it is also becoming even more environmentally friendly in itself.

The competition is set up to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow their green ideas into global businesses and welcomes innovations in renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportation, industrial technology or any other way to tackle climate change.

The selected participants will start off their training with an intensive 2-day Boot Camp on May 24,25, followed by 6 intensive coaching sessions to prepare for their National Finals, which will be organised in Cyprus. This will be the second time that a ClimateLaunchPad final will happen on our island.

The participating teams will present their business idea before a renowned jury, which will select the best three teams to represent Cyprus at the Regional Final. The top three teams of the Regional Final will win €1.500, €1.000 and €500.

PwC Cyprus continue as Chrysalis LEAP’s strategic partner for the eighth consecutive year.

“We remain a strong supporter of Chrysalis LEAP, vigorously supporting new and innovative ideas that contribute to addressing climate change. I am proud of the path we have travelled together with Chrysalis LEAP over the years, despite all the challenges. In addition, I would like to thank our people in PwC who embrace such actions by volunteering their time,” PwC CEO, Philippos Soseilos said.

Learn more and register for the competition here.