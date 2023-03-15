March 15, 2023

President Nikos Christodoulides

In today’s episode, Cyprus-based Indie gaming company Apella Games has won a major battle against tech giant Apple Inc., which tried to block the startup from registering its name and logo with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, claiming the mark was visually, phonetically, and conceptually similar to Apple’s.

Elsewhere, a decision to reduce the frequency blood tests can be carried out on the national health scheme (Gesy) on Tuesday caused outrage among patients.

There’s also the president’s statement from Greece that there is ‘no time to lose’ in the effort to resume Cyprus problem negotiations.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

