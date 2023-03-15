March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

New advice on Covid-19 vaccinations

By Gina Agapiou00
covid 19 vaccinations in munich

The health ministry on Wednesday issued new advice on booster vaccinations against Covid-19 for adults.

The health ministry’s national advisory committee on vaccination recommended the use of VidPrevtyn Beta vaccine as a booster dose for adults who received an mRNA or adenoviral vector vaccines.

The advice on Sanofi Pasteur’s vaccine came after evaluating the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding vaccines against Covid-19.

EMA granted a marketing authorisation for the vaccine on November 10, 2022.

“This vaccine helps to enhance immune responses and prevent Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-5,” the ministry said, stressing that receiving a booster dose vaccine to preventing coronavirus disease is optional.

VidPrevtyn Beta contains a version of a protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein of the virus that causes Covid-19, which has been produced in the laboratory.

According to the recommendations, there should be an interval of four months after previous vaccination.

Beneficiaries will be able to receive the jab through the vaccination centres operating in all districts following a telephone appointment. To receive the vaccination, an identification document and a vaccination card must be presented.

Related Posts

Police warning over firecrackers

Nick Theodoulou

Price increases have brought Cypriot consumers to their knees says union

Gina Agapiou

Arrested naked man attacks officers

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus impacted by Thursday’s Greece airport strike

Nick Theodoulou

Man given three-years in prison for fatal car accident

Antigoni Pitta

Rosemary DiCarlo in Cyprus to discuss stalled Cyprob negotiations

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign