March 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Further yellow weather warning issued for Sunday

By Nick Theodoulou00
06
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The met office issued another yellow warning as storms are likely on Sunday from 11am through to 5pm

It warned that rain intensity is set to exceed 35mm per hour and hail is likely to fall.

The met office had previously issued a yellow alert for Saturday, too.

Related Posts

Edek office destroyed by fire

Nick Theodoulou

Some refugee apartment blocks need ‘immediate demolition’

Nick Theodoulou

Labour minister says CoLA will not be abolished

Nick Theodoulou

Trial set for suspected Chlorakas kiosk robber

Nick Theodoulou

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation issues open call for collaborators

Eleni Philippou

Demo planned on Monday over extradition procedures against Kurd

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign