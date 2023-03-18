March 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol marathon gets underway

By Nick Theodoulou00
opap
President Nikos Christodoulides and other officials at the start of the race

Despite the rain, the OPAP Limassol Marathon got underway on Saturday with President Nikos Christodoulides saying “I congratulate the organisers, we need more events such as this” as he started it.

“This is the eleventh marathon and I emphasise that there are over 3,000 participants from over 70 countries taking part, and we must invest more in such major sporting events that have a humanitarian aspect – since it supports the Karaiskakio Foundation,” the president added.

Quizzed by reporters at the scene, Christodoulides said that he would prefer to be running in the marathon but that it will likely have to wait until next year.

“I’ve taken part in the past and I promise that I’ll do it next year… and I will encourage some of the cabinet members to run with me,” the president said.

The major sponsor of the event is, once again, OPAP Cyprus, with the Karaiskakio Foundation the main recipient of its support, as announced at a press conference launching the event.

 

Related Posts

Short power cuts seen around Cyprus due to photovoltaic hit

Nick Theodoulou

Winter returns, snowfall on the mountains

Nick Theodoulou

Two remanded after mob injures two

Nick Theodoulou

Scammers trick elderly mother into paying for fake operation

Staff Reporter

The colours of Cyprus

Alix Norman

Cyprus sees massive increase in tourist arrivals in February, UK tops list

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign