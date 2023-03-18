March 18, 2023

Short power cuts seen around Cyprus due to photovoltaic hit

Short power cuts took place on Saturday morning as the Cyprus transmission system operator overestimated the amount of energy which was to be produced through photovoltaics.

The winter weather caught some off guard and less energy than expected was being produced, with the EAC having to step in and turn on additional units to fill the gap.

An EAC source and a transmission operator confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that reports of 15 minute power cuts are verifiable.

The transmission operator official said some groups islandwide were cut off for about 15 minutes beginning at 9:30am, adding that the issue should be resolved by the early afternoon.

He explained that in such cases there is an emergency plan whereby previously determined groups are temporarily cut off. Key sectors such as hospitals and clinics are exempt from such measures, he said.

