March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus supports strengthening common defence of EU

By Antigoni Pitta00
Cyprus supports the strengthening of common defence across the EU, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after attending the European Security and Defence Summit and the Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels.

“With our participation in the Security and Defence summit, we supported the rapid implementation of the EU Strategic Compass, which aims to develop a common external defence and security system to protect the union’s member states,” he told reporters.

“Cyprus supports the strengthening of common defence across the EU and participates in joint military operations as part of this effort,” he added.

On the sidelines of the forum, Giorgallas signed a declaration for the launch of the Joint Procurement programme for joint orders of military equipment.

The programme is being implemented by the European Defence Organisation with the aim of meeting the needs of member states in ammunition and other material means from joint purchases and supplies.

During his stay in Brussels, the minister also took part in the Schuman Security and Defence Forum.

“In the presence of representatives from 40 foreign countries, and with the participation of international organisations, we found the need to work together to achieve conditions of security and stability, both in the EU as well as in the rest of the world,” he said.

Giorgallas added that on the sidelines of the forum, he had the opportunity to meet with his counterparts from countries with which Cyprus implements defence agreements, including Egypt’s deputy minister of defence, the Saudi Armed Forces chief, and the defence minister of Serbia.

With the latter, the minister said he “reaffirmed the excellent level of cooperation between the two countries on a defence level, and agreed to develop it further in the near future”.

The defence minister also met his Greek counterpart Nikos Panayiotopoulos, with whom he scheduled a meeting in Athens for Friday.

 

