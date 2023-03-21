March 21, 2023

Medical Association calls for end to public shaming of doctors

The Cyprus Medical Association on Tuesday lamented the public shaming of doctors, calling on people to refrain from repeatedly slamming them.

The association said doctors’ values cannot be subject to populism and demagogy.

“We choose to respect the fact that people suffer when they visit doctors and therefore we prefer not to get involved in public controversies,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, however, our attitude is often misinterpreted, which sends the wrong message to society.

“It is unacceptable that doctors should be publicly targeted because they comply with the existing regulations or because the demand for their services is extremely high.”

Furthermore, in regard to cases of medical malpractice, the association said doctors are the first who strive to see them resolved.

“There are, however, procedures that require time in those cases. Public shaming does no good.”

The statement also urged the health ministry to amend the relevant legislatiopn dealing with cases of medical malpractice.

“Slamming doctors neither solves the problems nor eliminates the long-standing controversies that plague the health sector,” the statement concluded.

