March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
‘Not intimidated by Okypy’ says gerontologist who posted naked patient photo

By Iole Damaskinos00
Dr Marios Kyriazis

No action can be taken on the patient privacy violation complaint filed by state health services organisation (Okypy) over the photo of the patient left unclothed at Limassol general hospital, police chief Christos Andreou said on Tuesday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, in reference to a statement by Okypy that the organisation was awaiting the results of police investigation into the matter, Andreou said Okypy had been clearly informed that no action could be taken, unless the patient herself or her family filed a complaint, which has not happened to date.

Gerontologist Marios Kyriazis, meanwhile, who publicised the photo, told CyBC he would continue his fight for patient advocacy to which he is called by his profession, until conditions at hospitals improve.

“This is a tactic employed to prevent others from exposing situations. Many patients are already afraid to expose things for various reasons,” Kyriazis said.

“What motive could Okypy possibly have [for taking legal action in this way], other than intimidation?” the doctor asked.

The gerontologist continued to say he did not take the accusation seriously as it was laughable and stated that he has on record numerous cases of incidents of similar nature as the one currently in the limelight.

