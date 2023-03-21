March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Overcrowding leads Livadia school students to stage walkout on Monday

By Nick Theodoulou00
school kids
File photo: Christos Theodorides

Students and parents across Livadia’s primary and secondary schools will hold a one-hour walkout on Monday morning to protest what they say is chronic overcrowding.

“Overcrowding in our schools is now out of control and the state must act to protect our children and provide solutions. We have been sounding the alarm for years but they have failed to act,” they stated in a joint satatement on Tuesday.

They emphasised that for years they have been pressing the education ministry and other relevant officials over the need to address the issue.

It explained that the Livadia municipality, in Larnaca, has been growing in population – warning that the issue at schools will become more severe unless swift action is taken.

“We have received no response whatsoever,” it said, adding that Monday’s one-hour walkout is the first measure they will taken to highlight the problem.

