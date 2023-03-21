March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentFeatured

Tender process for the revamp of Pattichion park in Larnaca

By Katerina Nicolaou07
pattichion park
Architect's impression of the revamped Pattichion park in Larnaca

Larnaca municipality has launched the tender process for construction works aiming at a revamp of Pattichion park and the area surrounding it.

According to as announcement on Monday, this upgrade includes a circular raised walkway, a refreshment area, sanitary facilities, fitness equipment, a playground, a skate park and a sufficient number of parking spaces.

In addition, the park will have a substantial enhancement of the green area by planting new trees and plants and creating a new botanical garden and bird observatories.

Upon completion of the project, the park will be fully accessible to all the public including those with disabilities.

The delivery time of the project is estimated at 18 months and its budget is €4,880,000 + VAT. This project may be cofinanced by the European Union within the framework of the “Thalia 2021-2027” programme.

The project was designed by the architects Chrysanthos Chrysanthou and Associates.

The revamp of Pattichion park is the first of ten new projects Larnaca municipality hopes to implement with EU financing in the near future.

 

Related Posts

Our View: Instead of sticking to auditing, auditor-general talks like a populist politician.

CM: Our View

Ministry opposition to tax arrears extension

Elias Hazou

Central Bank says banking system in Cyprus is robust

Elias Hazou

Over one hundred Cypriot-based companies sanctioned by Ukraine (Update)

Andria Kades

Car completely destroyed in Larnaca arson

Nikolaos Prakas

‘No comment’ on Anastasiades’ alleged link to shady passports

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign