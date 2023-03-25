March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Child falls from second floor balcony

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Police on Saturday afternoon released a statement saying that a four-year-old girl has been transported to Makarios hospital in Nicosia after she fell from the second floor of an apartment building in Limassol.

According to the police, the accident happened at noon in the Neapolis area.

Under conditions that are currently being investigated, the four-year-old girl fell from the balcony of the second-floor apartment where she lives with her parents and landed on the sidewalk.

The child, who was conscious after the fall, was carried by ambulance to Limassol general hospital where she was examined.

Furthermore, the police said that according to preliminary examinations, the child has no serious injuries, however, her transfer to Makarios hospital was deemed necessary.

Members of the Limassol crime investigation unit are looking into the conditions under which the accident occurred.

