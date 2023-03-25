March 25, 2023

Large group of third-country nationals repatriated

A total of 67 third-country nationals who were residing illegally in Cyprus, were repatriated on Friday, during two operations, police announced.

According to the announcement, 55 of the returnees, who were included in the voluntary departure programme of the interior ministry left on Friday for their home countries during an operation, which was carried out under the coordination and supervision of the Aliens and Immigration Service and the EU border agency Frontex.

Twelve third-country nationals were also deported on Friday based on detention and deportation orders.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,700 third-country nationals have been repatriated, through voluntary and forced return procedures.

