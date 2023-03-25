March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for drunk driving

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
police car night 2
File photo

Police on Saturday released a statement saying that a 37-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, after being involved in a traffic accident, injuring a 44-year-old man, while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the driver had a blood alcohol content that was seven times over the legal limit.

The traffic accident happened at 9pm on Friday on 28th October street, in Limassol.

According to the police, a car driven by the 37-year-old Limassol resident, under circumstances that are being investigated, collided with the vehicle in front, driven by a 44-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the 44-year-old driver of the second car was slightly injured.

The man was taken to Limassol general hospital, where, after receiving first aid, was subsequently discharged. The collision also caused extensive damage to both cars.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol. The indication for the 44-year-old was zero, while the 37-year-old was found to be positive, with a reading of 162mg per cent [legal limit is 22mg per cent].

The 37-year-old was subsequently arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

