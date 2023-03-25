March 25, 2023

Three arrested in connection with stolen goods

Police on Saturday released a statement saying that three people were arrested on Friday, as part of the investigation into a string of burglaries, thefts and reception of stolen goods committed in Nicosia.

According to the announcement, the arrests involved a man and a woman, 41 and 35 years old respectively, who were taken into custody to facilitate investigations, as well as a 66-year-old resident of Nicosia.

The police said that the investigative work began following complaints made to police by residents of the Kaimakli area.

In particular, a 41-year-old resident of the area reported that unknown persons had stolen a bicycle and various electrical tools from the yard and from the storage unit of her house.

In addition, shortly after that incident, a 65-year-old resident of the same area reported that a vehicle cleaning machine was stolen from a storage room in the back of the apartment building where he lives.

Following police examinations, testimony emerged against the 41-year-old and the 35-year-old woman.

After warrants were issued against them, they were arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

As part of the investigation, and after evaluating specific information, police officers discovered an electric blower and a leaf blower in the possession of the 66-year-old resident of Nicosia, which are said to be part of the tools stolen from the 41-year-old’s home.

“Therefore, the 66-year-old was arrested for the crime of illegal possession of the property, while after being interrogated, he allegedly stated that he had bought the above tools from the 41-year-old,” the announcement said.

The 66-year-old, after being accused in writing, was released to be summoned before the court.

