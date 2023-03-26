March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police fine 12 drink drivers in Paphos, arrest 2 driving after using drugs

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

Paphos police said on Sunday they fined twelve drunk drivers, and arrested two individuals for driving under the influence of narcotics.

According to police, 38 people were fined in an operation carried out in the past 24 hours, where 12 people were found to be drink driving and two people were found to be driving under the influence of narcotics.

Paphos police chief, Nikos Tsappis, said that the two individuals driving under the influence of narcotics were arrested.

In the first incident a woman was found in possession of a small amount of drugs, while in the second a 30-year-old man was found positive to a narcotest.

He added that during the operation by Paphos Police, minors were found at a Polis Chrysochou night club, which did not have an operating licence and was reported.

Also, during the inspection of a specific property, six individuals were found gambling.

From the investigation that took place, playing cards, money, and chips were taken as evidence. All six persons were charged in writing and will appear in court later.

Related Posts

Man arrested in Nicosia village after attacking four people with knives

Nikolaos Prakas

Isolated storms expected in Sunday afternoon

Nikolaos Prakas

Deposit rates to rise but not just yet

Kyriacos Iacovides

Polis pensioners determined to tackle issues facing them

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Child falls from second floor balcony

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Inside the Cyprus problem

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign