March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annita Demetriou meets with Akel’s Stefanou

By Nikolaos Prakas069
Annita Demetriou with Stefanos Stefanou

The leaders of Cyprus’ main political parties, Disy and Akel, met on Monday, to discuss a way forward now that both parties have become part of the opposition, following elections in February.

Speaking at the meeting, house speaker and Disy leader Annita Demetriou said that both parties know very well that there are differences between them, but that it is important they find common ground for the good of the country.

“We exchanged opinions on a number of matter, most importantly on the Cyprus problem, an issue we will discuss on Thursday at the National Council meeting,” she said.

She added that the two parties will find ways to cooperate better as institutions and as political powers in parliament.

Asked whether being in the opposition brings the parties closer together, she said: “It is the position of both of us to belong to the responsible opposition. It is important for to take what we agree on further, and for what we disagree on to submit our own counterproposals.”

She added that she hopes they will not disagree on something, but that there are issues that are complicated.

Commenting after, Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou said that the party defends its positions, opinions and claims, but at the same time it is serious, responsible and patriotic towards the country and the people.

“Dialogue often provides ways out, if there are no consensuses and agreements which is what is being sought and which is also very normal, different opinions exist, there is also a way to oppose and be creative,” he said.

He added that he is sure that the discussion between the two parties will continue.

“We have said we are open to dialogue always based on the political agenda and the issues that are before the country, the society, the workers, the ordinary people,” he added.

