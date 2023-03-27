March 27, 2023

Land of Tomorrow project presented in Larnaca

Deputy tourism minister Costas Koumis heralded the Land of Tomorrow project spearheaded in Larnaca. In a statement on Monday, Petrolina Group which is driving the project, said the investment will be reaping benefits for generations to come.

“We’re glad to see a healthy competition between destination cities because at the end of the day the result will be a better Cyprus,” Koumis said. 

The plan envisions the development and transformation of Larnaca’s northern coast into an attractive destination. Presented by Ben Scott, senior partner of the architecture firm Foster + Partners, he highlighted the city’s history was a source of inspiration. 

“Larnaca’s heritage, natural beauty and relationship with the sea are key elements of this plan. The aim of Land of Tomorrow is the creation of a new, sustainable, mixed-use waterfront development that will be the catalyst for further regeneration of the city and the wider area.”

The overall design of the masterplan is guided by a rigorous environmental and ecological approach, sustainability, the predominance of green and open spaces, access to modern infrastructure, as well as connectivity with the surrounding areas, Scott added.

Lefkaritis Group CEO Dinos Lefkaritis called the presentation historic, as Land of Tomorrow will be a reference point for both Larnaca and Cyprus, attracting young people and businesses. “This is what Larnaca deserves.” 

