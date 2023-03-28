March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Illegal employment bust at Peyia restaurant

By Iole Damaskinos0330
handcuffs 02
File photo

Police in Paphos on Tuesday are investigating a case of illegal employment against three persons.

According to the police, its members carried out checks at Peyia at a restaurant owned by a 60-year-old man on Monday afternoon. During the investigation, two non-citizens aged 26 and 29, were found to be working on the premises.

The three were charged in writing for the offences of offering and accepting illegal employment, and released to be summoned to court at a later date. 

