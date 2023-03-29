March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega, Petrou Bros drive to support Latsia care home

By Press Release039
Alphamega & Petrou Bros honour Cypriot grandmothers

At a press conference held on March 28, Alphamega Hypermarkets and Petrou Bros Dairy Products Ltd announced the 2023 edition of their CSR initiative, which returns year after year in support of local nursing homes.

The initiative, which has been running since 2018, forms part of the CSR programmes of the two organisations and honours all Cypriot grandmothers for their significant contribution to society, by offering financial aid to nursing homes that provide housing and care services for senior citizens.

Over the course of five years, the two organisations have joined forces with consumers and financially supported five charities, with grants totalling 25,000 euros.

This year, the two organisations will support the Timothio care home in Latsia, and invite the public to support the initiative by purchasing Alambra and Yiayia products from Alphamega hypermarkets over March 16-April 16, with part of the proceeds being donated to the rest home.

The press conference was attended by members of the local media and addressed by Alphamega Chief Communications and CSR Officer Natasa Constantinidou and Michalis Petrou, Petrou Bros Dairy Products Ltd Commercial Manager.

For his part, Timothio owner Michalis Timothis welcomed the initiative and thanked the two partners for their valuable support.

Related Posts

Elias Neocleous bucks the trend with solid performance in 2022

Press Release

UAE Embassy event marks Int’l Day of Forests, World Water Day

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus marks World Consumer Rights Day

Press Release

2023 ‘Christodoula March’ fundraising events announced

Press Release

SupportCY volunteers complete missing persons training

Press Release

Does your insurance meet your needs?

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign