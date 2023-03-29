Daily News Briefing

March 29, 2023

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides warned on Tuesday that fans need to behave otherwise all sporting matches will be held without spectators, following violent clashes at a basketball semi-final at the weekend. In other news, MPs on Tuesday urged the government to do something about rising interest rates, particularly to shield vulnerable borrowers and prevent bad loans from proliferating – although none had a clear idea as to how this might be done. And the European Commission said on Tuesday it had awarded the first PDO certificate for halloumi (or hellim in Turkish) to a Turkish Cypriot producer.

