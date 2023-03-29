March 29, 2023

Music-making electric guitar duo in Nicosia this week

By Eleni Philippou00
AGGA-GAGA, an adventurous music-making electric guitar duo is set to perform at ARTos House this Friday, introducing their sound to the capital’s music lovers. The duo, formed by performer-composers Alkis Nicolaides and Georgios Bizios, was created in March 2022 and has performed in Cyprus and abroad.

Their performances explore the intersection of diverse musical logic and traditions, ranging from jazz, rock and pop to avant-garde and noise music, through various types of compositional and improvisational forms.

At an AGGA-GAGA concert, the audience will have the opportunity to experience a musical conversation in a wide sonic spectrum produced by a plethora of effect pedals, non-conventional guitar techniques as well as non-musical objects and materials. The duo’s current work focuses on scores that combine traditional western notation with a textual and graphic representation of music that relies on the performer’s real-time interpretation.

AGGA-GAGA has performed at festivals for improvised and experimental music in Cyprus (Breach festival in Nicosia) and abroad (Irtijal festival Beirut, Lebanon). Following a performance in Limassol, it is now Nicosia’s turn to host the performers-composers for an intimate concert.

 

AGGA-GAGA

Electric guitar duo performs live. March 31. ARTos House, Nicosia. Doors open 8pm, music at 8.30pm. €10 cash only. Tel: 99-161977

