In today’s episode,  Ersin Tatar said Greek Cypriots cannot tolerate the voice of Turkish Cypriots – after students protested the Turkish Cypriot leader as he was heading to a conference at King’s College London.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides laid out his approach on the Cyprus issue, consisting of “cultivating a positive agenda and a positive climate”, during the first National Council session held under his administration.

There’s also the issue of firefighting helicopters – with those at the disposal of the authorities being subpar and may even not be airworthy, legislators heard.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

