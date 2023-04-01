April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Arsenal Leeds

By Reuters News Service00
premier league arsenal v leeds united
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Leandro Trossard

Gabriel Jesus scored his first goals for six months as Arsenal maintained control of the Premier League title race with a 4-1 defeat of relegation-threatened Leeds United on Saturday.

Jesus, starting his first league game since returning from a knee injury last month, converted a 35th-minute penalty after being caught in the box by Luke Ayling.

Ben White doubled Arsenal’s advantage from Gabriel Martinelli’s pass before Brazilian Jesus, signed from Manchester City last summer, struck again from close range in the 55th minute from Leandro Trossard’s assist.

Leeds had troubled Arsenal in the opening period but once Jesus put the hosts ahead it was relatively plain sailing as they restored their eight-point lead over champions Man City.

The visitors did raise a few jitters in the home crowd when Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected shot gave the visitors a 76th-minute lifeline but Granit Xhaka’s header secured another three points in Arsenal’s quest for a first title since 2004.

City had earlier ramped up the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side with a 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

Arsenal’s seventh successive league win moved them to 72 points from 29 games with City, who still have to play the London club at home, on 64 having played one game less.

Elsewhere, Marcus Tavernier and Dominick Solanke were both on target as Bournemouth earned a vital 2-1 win over high-flying Fulham, while Alexis MacAllister scored a late penalty for Brighton to earn a 3-3 draw against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s second stint as Crystal Palace manager began with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Related Posts

No Haaland, no problem as Man City thrash Liverpool 4-1

Reuters News Service

Verstappen takes pole in Australia as Perez skids out

Reuters News Service

Kvitova says Russians, Belarusians should not be allowed back at Wimbledon

Reuters News Service

Man City sweat on Haaland ahead of key Liverpool clash

Reuters News Service

Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian & Belarusian players

Reuters News Service

Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign