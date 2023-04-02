April 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus marks autism awareness day

By Staff Reporter00
paphos

Cyprus will mark autism awareness day on Sunday for the tenth consecutive year by lighting up government buildings and holding marches across the island.

As in every year, the Cyprus Autism Society is holding marches starting at 7pm from the town halls of all districts.

In Nicosia, the march will start and end at Eleftherias square where Health Minister will give a speech at the beginning of the event.

The march in Limassol will start form the town hall and end at the square of the old port, in Paphos from Kykkos high school to the town hall, while marchers in Larnaca will start from Pieridi museum to reach the Medeival castle.

Meanwhile, ministries, such as the education and labour ministry, participating in the “Light it Up Blue” event as part of World Autism Awareness and Awareness Day, will be lit up in blue at 8 pm.

