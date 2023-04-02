April 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
World

Pope Francis attends Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

By Reuters News Service024
pope francis holds weekly general audience
File photo: Pope Francis

Pope Francis attended a Palm Sunday service in St Peter’s Square, a day after he was discharged from hospital following successful treatment for a severe bout of bronchitis.

He was driven into the huge esplanade, sitting in the back of an open-topped vehicle as it passed through the crowds, before descending and starting the service from his position beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope’s stamina.

Related Posts

Brittney Griner urges Biden to bring home reporter Gershkovich, accused of spying in Russia

Reuters News Service

War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says

Reuters News Service

Death toll tops 20 as storm takes aim at eastern US

Reuters News Service

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

Reuters News Service

Burkina Faso Muslims and Christians back unity amid insurgency

Reuters News Service

Pakistan army says ‘terrorists’ from Iran side kill four soldiers

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign