April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government spokeswoman to continue her duties

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Áíáðëçñþôñéá ÊõâåñíçôéêÞ Åêðñüóùðïò Äüîá Êùìïäñüìïõ
Deputy government spokesperson Doxa Komodromou

Newly appointed Deputy Government Spokeswoman Doxa Komodromou will continue to exercise her duties it was officially announced on Wednesday.

There will be no differentiation in the exercise of her duties and purely procedural issues surrounding her appointment will resolved, the Cyprus News Association (CNA) reported.

On Monday, President Nikos Christodoulides, with a publication in the official gazette of the Republic, revoked the appointment of Doxa Komodromou as deputy government representative, made on March 1 by a Presidential Act of Appointment.

With a new procedure Komodoromou has been removed from the position she held as the Press Representative of the University of Cyprus, so that her the post as Deputy Government Spokeswoman can be correctly greenlighted, which is expected to happen within the next few days.

Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides on March 9 in his report had raised the fact that Komodoromou, upon assuming her position in the Christodoulides government, has not resigned from the university.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

