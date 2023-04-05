April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

By Antigoni Pitta00

A 31-year-old suspect on trial for his involvement in an attempted murder in Oroklini pleaded not guilty to all charges, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place on December 4, saw a 42-year-old man and a six-year-old boy injured after the car they were in was shot at.

The suspect was arrested after turning himself in three days after the incident, and remained in police custody until the beginning of his trial on January 31.

He is facing seven charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, and four more for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Investigations started after gunshots were fired at a moving car driven by the 42-year-old man with the boy and a 40-year-old man as passengers. It occurred at around 5.30am on December 4 as they were going hunting.

The older man suffered an abdominal wound and leg injuries while the child suffered a fracture to his right leg. Both underwent surgery.

The third person was not injured because he reportedly managed to get out of the car once the shooting began.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Charis Hadjiyiasemi, the 31-year-old, who had initially admitted to shooting at the car, now claims innocence.

The trial will resume on July 3, and in the meantime the court ordered that the suspect remain in custody.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Andreas Christou, whom the suspect implicated in his statements, is still being sought after disappearing on December 6.

His vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Ayios Nikolaos on the British bases.

According to Hadjiyiasemi, on March 1, European and international warrants have been issued for his arrest.

 

